Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS A decibel-busting display of power tennis helped Maria Sharapova reach her third French Open semi-final with a 6-2 6-3 win over Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday.

The Russian second seed fired a series of winners, each accompanied by her habitual shrieks, to break her opponent's serve seven times in straight-forward quarter-final encounter that lasted only one hour 14 minutes.

The Estonian, who was backed by a small but noisy contingent of face-painted and flag-waving fans, froze on the big stage of Philippe Chatrier Court.

Sharapova will play the winner of Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's quarter-final match against Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)