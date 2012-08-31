Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Mallory Burdette of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mallory Burdette (R) of the U.S. congratulates Maria Sharapova of Russia after their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Mallory Burdette of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK Russian Maria Sharapova continued her imperious march through the draw at the U.S. Open as she crushed American college player Mallory Burdette 6-1 6-1 on Friday.

The French Open champion, winner in New York in 2006, needed just 58 minutes to send world number 252 Burdette packing.

"She's got a big solid game from the back and I wanted to take that away from her," Sharapova said. "It's good to go a round further than last year."

Sharapova, who has lost just seven games in her first three matches, now plays either another Russian, Nadia Petrova, or Czech Lucie Safarova.

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)