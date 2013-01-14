Olga Puchkova of Russia hits a return to compatriot Maria Sharapova during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to compatriot Olga Puchkova during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE Maria Sharapova showed no sign of discomfort as she dismantled fellow Russian Olga Puchkova 6-0 6-0 to cruise into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Having pulled out of warm-up tournaments after suffering pain in her neck and collarbone, second seed Sharapova appeared desperate for competition but was given little of it in a 55-minute rout.

Sharapova had to save two break-points in her first service game but it was smooth sailing from then on, the 107th-ranked Puchkova collapsing in a hail of unforced errors.

Puchkova surrendered the match with a forehand that floated long as Sharapova set up a second-round match against Croatia's Petra Martic or Japan's Misaki Doi.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)