Maria Sharapova of Russia shakes hands with Misaki Doi of Japan (L) after winning their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Maria Sharapova of Russia blows kisses to the crowd after defeating Misaki Doi of Japan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Misaki Doi of Japan during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE A rampaging Maria Sharapova doled out a second consecutive double-bagel win at the Australian Open on Wednesday, hammering Japan's Misaki Doi 6-0 6-0 to storm into the third round of the year's first grand slam.

Second seed Sharapova opened her campaign on Monday with the same scoreline against fellow Russian Olga Puchkova and completed 92nd-ranked Doi's humiliation in 47 minutes.

Doi, raising ironic cheers from the crowd at Hisense Arena with every point she won late in the contest, surrendered the match by slamming a shot into the net to hand Sharapova a virtual walkover.

Sharapova will next play Venus Williams or Alize Cornet in the third round as she bids for a fifth grand slam and second at Melbourne Park.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)