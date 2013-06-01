Zheng Jie of China hits a return to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Zheng Jie of China during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Defending champion Maria Sharapova was pushed for the first time at the French Open before overcoming tenacious Chinese player Zheng Jie 6-1 7-5 on Chatrier Court on Saturday.

The Russian second seed, playing for the third day in succession after needing two days to complete her second round because of rain, was forced into a scrap after initially looking a class above her 43rd-ranked opponent.

Sharapova trailed 4-1 in the second set, clawed back to 4-4, then fell 5-4 behind with Zheng serving to level the match but turned up the volume of her grunting and her play to avoid being extended further.

The 26-year-old wrapped up victory when Zheng netted a forehand service return, moving through to a last-16 clash against American Sloane Stephens.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)