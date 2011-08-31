Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
NEW YORK Sixth seed Robin Soderling of Sweden has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to illness, tournament officials said on Wednesday.
Soderling was due to play Ireland's Louk Sorensen, a qualifier, in a first-round match later on Wednesday. His place in the draw will be taken by Rogerio Dutra da Silva of Brazil.
The nature of Soderling's illness was not immediately disclosed.
(Writing by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Ed Osmond. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
NEW YORK Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder and Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin battled in court on Tuesday, at a trial over a title bout that was called off after the Russian tested positive for a banned substance.
Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba ran the fastest ever women's 2,000 meters at the indoor Miting Internacional de Catalunya meeting in Sabadell, Spain on Tuesday.