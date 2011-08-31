Robin Soderling of Sweden wipes his forehead during his match against Bernard Tomic of Australia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

NEW YORK Sixth seed Robin Soderling of Sweden has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to illness, tournament officials said on Wednesday.

Soderling was due to play Ireland's Louk Sorensen, a qualifier, in a first-round match later on Wednesday. His place in the draw will be taken by Rogerio Dutra da Silva of Brazil.

The nature of Soderling's illness was not immediately disclosed.

(Writing by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Ed Osmond. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)