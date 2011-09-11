NEW YORK A factbox on Australian Sam Stosur after the ninth seed beat Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open on Sunday.

* Born March 30, 1984 in Brisbane, Australia.

* Started hitting balls with her brother Daniel, who convinced their parents to give his sister lessons aged eight.

* First tasted grand slam success at the 2005 Australian Open, winning the mixed doubles with compatriot Scott Draper, then won the U.S. Open doubles later that year with American Lisa Raymond.

* In the doubles she finished runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open and won the French Open the same year, to reach the number one ranking.

* Suffered from Lyme disease midway through 2007, an illness caused by tick bites, but made her return in April 2008.

* Won her second mixed title at Wimbledon in 2008, alongside American Bob Bryan.

* Switched her focus to singles in 2009 and reached two finals, winning her maiden title in Osaka.

* She beat three former world number ones, including Serena Williams, to reach the 2010 French Open final, her first grand slam final appearance. But she lost to Francesca Schiavone, her first grand slam singles final appearance.

* Beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-3 in the U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday to clinch her first singles grand slam title.

* She became the first Australian woman to win the U.S. Open title since Margaret Court in 1973.

* The last Australian woman to win any grand slam was Evonne Goolagong-Cawley at Wimbledon in 1980. The last man was Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon in 2002.

