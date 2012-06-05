PARIS Australian sixth seed Samantha Stosur reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the third time in four years when she outfoxed Slovakian 15th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday.

The U.S. Open champion, who will face either Italian Sara Errani or German Angelique Kerber for a place in Saturday's final, advanced into the last four without dropping a set.

Stosur, who reached the semi-final in 2009 and the final in 2010 in the claycourt grand slam, prevailed on composure and tactical finesse, using her kick serve to stave off nine of 10 break points.

She struggled at first with her opponent's power but Cibulkova collapsed after losing the opening set, with Stosur winning six games in succession to wrap it up after 85 minutes.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dave Thompson)