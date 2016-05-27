Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Australian Samantha Stosur edged out last year's runner-up Lucie Safarova 6-3 6-7(0) 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.
The 32-year-old, enjoying a return to form on the European clay this year, recovered from a drubbing in the second set tiebreak to set up a last-16 clash with Romania's Simona Halep, the sixth seed.
Stosur, beaten by Italian Francesca Schiavone in the 2010 final after eliminating Serena Williams in the semis, broke at the start of the third set only for 11th seed Safarova to break back to get back to 4-4.
Former U.S. Open champion Stosur then broke in the final game to claim only her fourth victory in 15 matches against the Czech.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.