PARIS Australian Samantha Stosur edged out last year's runner-up Lucie Safarova 6-3 6-7(0) 7-5 to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

The 32-year-old, enjoying a return to form on the European clay this year, recovered from a drubbing in the second set tiebreak to set up a last-16 clash with Romania's Simona Halep, the sixth seed.

Stosur, beaten by Italian Francesca Schiavone in the 2010 final after eliminating Serena Williams in the semis, broke at the start of the third set only for 11th seed Safarova to break back to get back to 4-4.

Former U.S. Open champion Stosur then broke in the final game to claim only her fourth victory in 15 matches against the Czech.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)