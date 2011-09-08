Maria Kirilenko of Russia hits a return to Samantha Stosur of Australia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Australia's Sam Stosur overpowered Russia's Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-3 on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.

Stosur, who survived two epic three-set matches to reach the quarter-finals for the second straight year, extended her winning streak over Zvonareva to eight matches with an impressive display of hitting.

Zvonareva, who made the final last year and was seeded second this time, had no answer to Stosur's powerful serve as she become the first Australian woman to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

Stosur's semi-final opponent will be either Italian Flavia Pennetta or unseeded German Angelique Kerber.

(Reporting by Julian Linden)