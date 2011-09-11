Samantha Stosur of Australia returns volley to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their semi-finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK Sam Stosur survived a late fightback from unseeded German Angelique Kerber to win their U.S. Open semi-final 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Saturday.

Stosur, one of the most powerful hitters in the women's game, regained her composure after dropping the second set and failing to serve out the match at her first attempt to become the first Australian to reach the U.S. Open women's final since Wendy Turnbull in 1977, seven years before Stosur was born.

Stosur, who made the final at the French Open last year but lost to Italy's Francesca Schiavone, is bidding to become the first Australian woman to win a grand slam since Evonne Goolagong-Cawley at Wimbledon in 1980.

The 27-year-old Queenslander will play the winner of Saturday's second semi between Serena Williams and world number one Caroline Wozniacki in Sunday's final.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)