Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain celebrates after winning her women's singles match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS Carla Suarez Navarro was a step too high for up and coming Croatian Ajla Tomljanovic as the Spanish 14th seed advanced into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-3 win on Sunday.

Suarez Navarro used her one-handed backhand to subdue the unseeded Tomljanovic, who had knocked out third seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the previous round.

The Spaniard, who had reached the last eight at Roland Garros in her first appearance in 2008, prevailed on her second match point when Tomljanovic netted a forehand.

She will next face Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, the 18th seed.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward)