Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Robby Ginepri of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

World number one Rafael Nadal faces highly-rated 20-year-old Dominic Thiem in the second round on Thursday as he continues his quest for a record-extending ninth French Open title.

Nadal breezed through his first-round match with a 6-0 6-3 6-0 win against Robby Ginepri while Austria's Thiem, in just his second major tournament, beat Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2.

Andy Murray, a two-time grand slam champion and Olympic gold medallist, is due to play Australia's Marinko Matosevic with a place in the third round at stake.

Last year's runner-up David Ferrer faces Italian Simone Bolelli while local favourites Gael Monfils and 12th seed Richard Gasquet are also in action.

Serbia's Jelena Jankovic opens proceedings on Philippe Chatrier against Japan's Kurumi Nara before compatriot Ana Ivanovic, winner of the 2008 French Open, faces Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

(Writing by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)