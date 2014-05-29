Nothing is good enough to satisfy Arsenal critics - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
World number one Rafael Nadal faces highly-rated 20-year-old Dominic Thiem in the second round on Thursday as he continues his quest for a record-extending ninth French Open title.
Nadal breezed through his first-round match with a 6-0 6-3 6-0 win against Robby Ginepri while Austria's Thiem, in just his second major tournament, beat Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2.
Andy Murray, a two-time grand slam champion and Olympic gold medallist, is due to play Australia's Marinko Matosevic with a place in the third round at stake.
Last year's runner-up David Ferrer faces Italian Simone Bolelli while local favourites Gael Monfils and 12th seed Richard Gasquet are also in action.
Serbia's Jelena Jankovic opens proceedings on Philippe Chatrier against Japan's Kurumi Nara before compatriot Ana Ivanovic, winner of the 2008 French Open, faces Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.
(Writing by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.