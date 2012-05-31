Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns the ball to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Jo-Wilfried Tsonga called playtime over on Thursday when he booked his place in the French Open third round with a 6-2 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory over German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

The fifth-seeded Tsonga was level at one set all and 1-1 in the third when play resumed after being interrupted by rain on Wednesday and he was just too sharp for the world number 90.

"Yesterday the wet conditions were not favouring me. I was not able to play my usual (attacking) game. I could not serve an ace, could not fire winners from the baseline," Tsonga told a news conference.

"In that case, we are in a game of cat and mouse and I'm not too good at that. I could not focus, I was starting to lose it a bit."

Tsonga, the last Frenchman to reach a grand slam final, at the 2008 Australian Open, started with a break and never looked back.

He needed just under an hour on court to finish off Stebe and set up a meeting with Serbian 28th seed Viktor Troicki or Italian Fabio Fognini.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)