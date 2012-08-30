Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Martin Klizan of Slovakia during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the first high-profile casualty in the men's event at the U.S. Open when he was upended 6-4 1-6 6-1 6-3 by Slovakian Martin Klizan in the second round on Thursday.

The fifth seed produced a strangely lacklustre display as he was outplayed by the world number 52 and suffered his earliest-ever U.S. Open exit.

The left-handed Klizan had never been beyond the second round at a grand slam event before but he surprised Tsonga with some inspired tennis.

Tsonga rallied from 4-1 down in the fourth set to 4-3 but the 23-year-old Klizan held his nerve to seal the biggest victory of his career.

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)