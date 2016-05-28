Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France - Paris, France - 26/05/16. Tsonga returns the ball. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS French sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired injured from his French Open third-round match against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis on Saturday.

Tsonga, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, was leading 5-2 when a problem with his left knee forced him to quit.

Gulbis will face either Belgian 12th seed David Goffin or Spain's Nicolas Almagro in the next round.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)