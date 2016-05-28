West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
PARIS French sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired injured from his French Open third-round match against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis on Saturday.
Tsonga, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, was leading 5-2 when a problem with his left knee forced him to quit.
Gulbis will face either Belgian 12th seed David Goffin or Spain's Nicolas Almagro in the next round.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.