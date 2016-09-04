Sep 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Jack Sock of the United States rallies the crowd after winning the third set in tie-break against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (not pictured) onday seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Jo-Wilfried Tsonga booked his third trip to the U.S. Open quarter-finals by dropping American Jack Sock in four sets in their fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

Ninth seed Tsonga, 31, breezed through the first two sets but 26th-seeded Sock forced a third-set tiebreak and fought off a match point before taking it 9-7.

That was merely a delay of execution for Sock, though, as his French opponent quickly finished the job for a 6-3 6-3 6-7(7) 6-2 victory.

The Frenchman won on his third match point when Sock sent a forehand wildly beyond the sideline and celebrated with a jumping spin and some fist pumps.

Tsonga, the 2003 U.S. Open junior champion, will next play either top seed Novak Djokovic or unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund, seeking his first U.S. Open semi-final after reaching semi-finals at each of the other three grand slam championships.

"I'm in quarter-final and now anything can happen," said a grinning Tsonga in an on-court interview.

