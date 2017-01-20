Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
MELBOURNE Coco Vandeweghe rallied from a break down in the deciding set to sweep past Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 3-6 7-5 on Friday, setting up a potential fourth round clash against defending champion and world number one Angelique Kerber.
The 26-year-old American, who had never advanced beyond the third round at Melbourne Park before, dominated on serve and needed just the one break opportunity to clinch the first set.
Bouchard, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park three years ago but has seen her ranking tumble after injury and poor form, fought back with a break in the second game of the second set to ensure the match went into a decider.
The Canadian seized an early advantage in the third but the American broke back in the eighth game, staved off four break points in the next and then clinched victory in two hours, 21 minutes with a backhand winner to set up a clash against either Kerber or Kristyna Pliskova.
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.