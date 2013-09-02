Roberta Vinci of Italy serves to compatriot Camila Giorgi at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

NEW YORK Roberta Vinci charged into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday with a 6-4 6-2 win over fellow Italian Camila Giorgi.

Vinci, seeded 10th, needed just over an hour to see off her younger opponent, who had come through the qualifiers just to get into the main draw and beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the fourth round.

Better known as a doubles player, Vinci advanced to the last eight at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row.

She won the U.S. Open doubles last year with Sara Errani and the top seeds are through to the third round this year.

Vinci will play either Flavia Pennetta or Simona Halep in the singles quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Julian Linden,; editing by Gene Cherry)