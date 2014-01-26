MELBOURNE Factbox on Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka after he beat Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 to win the Australian Open on Sunday:

Born: March 28 1985 in Lausanne, Switzerland

World ranking: 8 (Projected to rise to third on Monday)

Career titles: 6

Nickname: "Stanimal"

Coach: Magnus Norman

Began playing at age eight and has spent his entire career in the shadow of compatriot Roger Federer.

Left school at 15 to play tennis fulltime and won the junior French Open title in 2003 and two Challenger level titles in San Bendetto and Geneva. Was included in Switzerland's Davis Cup squad as an 18-year-old, beginning his long association with Federer.

Captured his first ATP tour level title in 2006 at Umag when Novak Djokovic retired with breathing difficulties in the final.

Broke into the world top 10 for first time in 2008 by reaching two ATP Tour finals and winning the gold medal in doubles with Federer at the Beijing Olympics.

Beat Federer for the first time in his career, a third round victory at Monte Carlo in 2009.

Makes it into final eight at a grand slam for first time in 2010 when he made the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, beating Andy Murray in the fourth round.

Appears to have eliminated the inconsistency in 2013, starting with an epic five-set marathon against twice defending champion Djokovic at Melbourne Park in fourth round, eventually losing 12-10 in the fifth.

Uses that to propel him to most consistent year on ATP Tour, with 14 quarter-final or better finishes. Captures fourth career title at Oeiras, beating world number four David Ferrer.

Reaches his first quarter-final at Roland Garros and then goes one better at U.S. Open with semi-final loss to Djokovic, again in five sets.

Qualifies for his first ATP World Tour Finals appearance in London and reached the semi-finals before he lost to Djokovic.

Begins 2014 with his fifth ATP Tour title at Chennai.

Beats defending champion Djokovic in quarter-finals of 2014 Australian Open.

Goes on to beat Rafa Nadal in his first grand slam final to win maiden major title.

First man to defeat the number one and number two seeds at a grand slam since Spain's Sergi Bruguera at 1993 French Open.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)