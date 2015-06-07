Paris Factbox on Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka after he beat Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to win his first French Open title on Sunday:

Born in Lausanne on March 28, 1985. (Age: 30)

Seed: 8

GRAND SLAM TITLES: 2 - Australian Open (2014); French Open (2015)

MAKING HIS NAME

* Began playing at age eight

* Left school at 15 to play tennis fulltime and won the junior French Open title in 2003 and two Challenger level titles in San Bendetto and Geneva.

* Was included in Switzerland's Davis Cup squad as an 18-year-old, beginning his long association with Roger Federer.

CAREER

* Captured his first ATP tour level title in 2006 at Umag when Novak Djokovic retired with breathing difficulties in the final.

* Broke into the world top 10 for first time in 2008 by reaching two ATP Tour finals and winning the gold medal in doubles with Federer at the Beijing Olympics.

* Beat Federer for the first time in his career, a third round victory at Monte Carlo in 2009.

* Enjoys a consistent year on ATP Tour in 2013, with 14 quarter-final or better finishes. Captures fourth career title at Oeiras, beating world number four David Ferrer.

* Begins 2014 with his fifth ATP Tour title at Chennai.

* After beating defending champion Djokovic in quarter-finals of 2014 Australian Open, he defeats Rafa Nadal in the final to win his maiden major title. Thus becomes first man to defeat the top two seeds at a grand slam since Spain's Sergi Bruguera at 1993 French Open.

* Reaches career high ranking of world number 3 after Australian success

* Wins two rubbers as Switzerland win their first Davis Cup title against France in 2014.

* Overcomes overwhelming favourite Djokovic to win on the clay of Roland Garros to seal his second grand slam title.

2015 FRENCH OPEN

* Defeats compatriot and 17-time grand slam winner and world number two Federer in straight sets to set up a semi-final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

* Beats the heavy-hitting home favourite in front of a partisan crowd of over 15,000 fans, saving 16 of 17 break points on route to a second grand slam final.

* Beats world number one Novak Djokovic in the final, thus overcoming the top two seeds again to win a grand slam title.

