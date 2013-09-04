Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
NEW YORK Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka spared a thought for an absent countryman after he powered through a high-quality match against Czech Tomas Berdych on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.
The ninth seed beat the fifth seeded Berdych 3-6 6-1 7-6(6) 6-2 in two hours and 47 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Wawrinka, the player constantly living in the shadow of 17-time grand slam winner Roger Federer in his homeland, was blown off the court by Berdych in the first set.
But in a match featuring superb ball striking and a combined 68 winners, Wawrinka's consistency proved the difference against the tall Czech.
He closed out the match by breaking Berdych's serve for the sixth time to set up a quarter-final against Britain's defending champion Andy Murray.
It is the first time Wawrinka has progressed further at a major championship that Federer, who was ousted by Spain's Tommy Robredo in the fourth round.
"It's a different situation, for sure," Wawrinka told reporters. "I'm really happy for myself this year, with what I'm doing right now, but I would prefer to have him still playing in the tournament.
"I watched his match yesterday and it was not that good. I was sad for him, because he's a good friend and I like when he's winning grand slam titles. I hope he will come back stronger."
Wawrinka said he was in career-best form ahead of his clash with Murray.
"I think I play my best tennis ever," he said.
"Andy is a really good player. We practice a lot together. We have some really great battles when we play each other. I like to play him. I like his game. I think if I start well, if I stay with him, I have a good chance.
"I need to start well to show him I'm going to be there."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)
