Arsenal's Iwobi wants manager Wenger to stay
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been receiving unjust criticism and should extend his 20-year reign at the club, midfielder Alex Iwobi has said.
PARIS Stan Wawrinka reacted angrily on Sunday after an article on the French Open website mentioned his private life.
"Completely stupid article. It's the official website of a grand slam, so I hope the guy who did that article is not a journalist," the eighth-seeded Swiss told a news conference after beating Turkey's Marsel Ilhan 6-3 6-2 6-3 in the first round at Roland Garros.
"I also hope the guy who is supposed to check all the article on the website is not working anymore for the tournament.
"Because for me, for a grand slam website, it should be an article about the tennis and that's it."
Wawrinka told organisers he was not happy about the article, which was no longer visible on the tournament's website (www.rolandgarros.com) on Sunday.
"I saw the article last night. I told the tournament that I wasn't really happy about it, and I don't think it was great for the tournament to do that. That's it," he said.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.