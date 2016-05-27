Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS French Open holder Stan Wawrinka eased into the fourth round at Roland Garros with a drama-free 6-4 6-3 7-5 win over Jeremy Chardy on Friday.
The Swiss third seed stepped on court shortly after nine-times champion Rafael Nadal unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament with a left wrist injury.
But there was little chance of Wawrinka following Nadal out of Roland Garros. He broke Chardy five times to secure a place in the last 16 for the sixth time in his career.
"I'm very happy with the level of my game. Everything that I did today was pretty high level," said Wawrinka, the only men's champion left in the draw following Nadal's exit and Roger Federer's no-show due to a back injury.
"I hit the ball well. I was moving around well. I managed to do what I wanted. I was the aggressive player," added the Swiss, who was taken to five sets by Lukas Rosol in the opening round.
"After this third match, I feel I'm at 100 percent in every aspect, and I hope I can continue."
Wawrinka will next play Serbian Viktor Troicki.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Larry King)
