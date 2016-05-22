Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
PARIS Rain wrought havoc with the first day of the French Open as play was abandoned at 1730 GMT on Sunday after a frustrating start to the year's second grand slam tournament.
Only 10 matches were completed of the 32 scheduled across eight courts.
Play had begun on time after torrential early-morning rain relented, allowing some competitors including Nick Kyrgios and Petra Kvitova to move through to the second round.
Matches continued in heavy drizzle before the players were sent scurrying for cover in the middle of the afternoon.
A short respite allowed play to restart only for further heavy downpours to move in across western Paris.
Women's fourth seed Garbine Muguruza's match against Anna Karolina-Schmiedlova was one of several called off, with others interrupted mid-match.
Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori was leading Simone Bolelli 6-1 7-5 2-1 on the main Philippe Chatrier court when play was halted.
Rain is also forecast for Monday, with the weather predicted to dry up as the week progresses.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Clare Fallon)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.