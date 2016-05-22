PARIS Rain wrought havoc with the first day of the French Open as play was abandoned at 1730 GMT on Sunday after a frustrating start to the year's second grand slam tournament.

Only 10 matches were completed of the 32 scheduled across eight courts.

Play had begun on time after torrential early-morning rain relented, allowing some competitors including Nick Kyrgios and Petra Kvitova to move through to the second round.

Matches continued in heavy drizzle before the players were sent scurrying for cover in the middle of the afternoon.

A short respite allowed play to restart only for further heavy downpours to move in across western Paris.

Women's fourth seed Garbine Muguruza's match against Anna Karolina-Schmiedlova was one of several called off, with others interrupted mid-match.

Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori was leading Simone Bolelli 6-1 7-5 2-1 on the main Philippe Chatrier court when play was halted.

Rain is also forecast for Monday, with the weather predicted to dry up as the week progresses.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Clare Fallon)