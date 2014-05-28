Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
PARIS Novak Djokovic has a potentially tricky second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday when he faces local favourite Jeremy Chardy - the man who beat Roger Federer at this year's Rome Masters.
Serbian second seed Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam to elude him, eased through the first round just like Frenchman Chardy, who reached the last eight in Rome.
Federer, the 17-times grand slam champion, is scheduled to play Argentine Diego Sebastian Schwartzman on court Suzanne Lenglen after world No. 1 and defending champion Serena Williams plays Spain's Garbine Muguruza.
Last year's runner-up Maria Sharapova, the Russian seventh seed, closes proceedings on Chatrier against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.
There will be plenty to cheer for the local crowd as six French players are scheduled on the show courts.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.