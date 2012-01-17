I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
MELBOURNE Seven-times grand slam champion Mats Wilander was rushed to hospital in Melbourne after suffering a fall in his apartment at the weekend.
"He had an accident in his apartment and as a consequence of that he was taken to hospital," a producer from sports broadcaster Eurosport told Reuters on Tuesday.
Eurosport were to have employed Wilander as a television analyst at the Australian Open.
"He had a (problem) with his kidney, but it's becoming fine," he said.
A Facebook page for his company Wilander on Wheels said the fall had caused internal bleeding.
"The bleeding has ceased as of 7 am (0800 GMT) this morning. He will be out of commission for a while," it said.
The 47-year-old Swede won three Australian Opens among his seven singles grand slam titles.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
SYDNEY Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is concerned that Socceroos such as Robbie Kruse might not get enough playing time in the Chinese Super League under news rules restricting the number of foreigners allowed in each team.