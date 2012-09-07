West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
NEW YORK Serena Williams routed 10th-seeded Sara Errani of Italy 6-1 6-2 on Friday to advance to the U.S. Open women's championship match against world number one Victoria Azarenka.
The 30-year-old American overpowered the diminutive Errani, a French Open finalist and top-ranked doubles player in the world, registering 38 winners, including nine aces.
Williams cut loose with a scream of joy after ending the 64-minute match with a second-serve ace.
"It's really awesome. This is what I really wanted and dreamed of all year," said the fourth-seeded Williams. "I'm in the final again and I'm really excited about it."
Fourteen-time grand slam singles winner Williams will be gunning to crown her 'Golden Summer' with a fourth U.S. Open title following her London triumphs at Wimbledon and the Olympics, where she won both singles and doubles gold.
Australian Open champion Azarenka of Belarus advanced with a 3-6 6-2 6-4 victory over French Open winner Maria Sharapova of Russia on a hot, muggy day in Flushing Meadows and will face Williams Saturday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.