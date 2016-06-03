Tennis - French Open Womens Singles Semifinal match - Roland Garros - Serena Williams of the U.S. vs Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands - Paris, France - 03/06/16. Serena Williams shakes hands after beating Kiki Bertens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS It was not just Serena Williams who looked like she did not want to be at Roland Garros on Friday.

The American seemed listless, bored and completely out of sorts as she finally clipped the wings of flying Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 7-6(7) 6-4 to reach her 27th grand slam final.

There the world number one will meet Spanish fourth seed Garbine Muguruza, who ended the run of 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur with a no-nonsense 6-2 6-4 win in the other semi-final that had to be staged on the secondary Court Suzanne Lenglen after a week of rain derailed the tournament's usual schedule.

"I feel like you have to be still mentally alive, and obviously you need to be physically alive and ready for everything," said Williams, who on Saturday will meet the rival who holds the distinction of being the last woman to have beaten the American on Paris clay.

While Williams could be forgiven for feeling rather fed up at having to play a match for the third day running on Friday, since day 13 of the claycourt major is traditionally a rest day for the women finalists, global TV viewers were left wondering "Where the hell are all the fans?"

Twitter went into overdrive with comments such as: "It's an absolute disgrace to see a women's semi-final at a grand slam tournament take place in front of so few people" or "women's semi-final played out in half empty stadium. Should move it to Spain!"

Organisers pointed out that the severe weather conditions in the region, with some parts experiencing flooding after one of the wettest weeks on record, have played a part in keeping fans away.

However, according to the official Roland Garros website, tickets for Friday, usually reserved for the two men's semi-finals, were sold out weeks ago.

Those who did bother to turn up on Friday were left wondering if the "real Serena Williams" would turn up as she appeared to move in super-slow motion between the points, surrendered her opening service games in both sets and sprayed 31 unforced errors long and wide.

"Sometimes Serena doesn't look like she wants to be out there. I think today is one of those days.... You're tired and sore and you have a grand slam semi-final," former French Open champion Mary Pierce said while commentating on the match.

It was not vintage Williams but then again she did not need to produce her best to beat a woman who was ranked 58th in the world and was making her debut appearance in a grand slam semi-final.

Bertens, covered from neck to toe in a long-sleeved white shirt, a blue skirt and skin-tight black leggings on yet another chilly day, had two set points in the first set but missed both with forehand errors.

While Williams grimaced, groaned and growled louder and louder with each passing minute of the contest, Bertens looked like she was having plenty of fun despite failing to win the points that mattered.

A forehand error ended Bertens's day out on Philippe Chatrier Court, leaving Williams one win away from a 22nd grand slam singles title.

