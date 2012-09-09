Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Serena Williams won the U.S. Open women's singles title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, beating world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-2 2-6 7-5 in a dramatic final to capture her 15th career grand slam title.

Through sheer force of will as much as her unquestionable skill, the American showed all her great fighting qualities to claw her way back from the brink of defeat to become the oldest women's champion at Flushing Meadows in nearly four decades.

Against the odds after losing the first set, Azarenka looked to be on the verge of an unlikely victory when she led 5-3 in the decider.

She got within two points of winning the championship but was unable to prevent Williams reeling off the last four games in a row to seal her fourth U.S. Open title and enhance her status as one of the greatest players the game has seen.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom)