Garbine Muguruza of Spain hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki made an early exit from the Australian Open on Saturday with a 4-6 7-5 6-3 loss to rising Spanish talent Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

Dane Wozniacki, seeded 10th, appeared to be on course for a sixth appearance in the fourth round in seven visits to Melbourne Park when she wrapped up the first set in 39 minutes.

Venezuela-born Muguruza, however, arrived in Melbourne in good form after winning the warm-up tournament in Hobart as a qualifier and rallied to clinch the second set in just under an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

With both serves under pressure in the decider, the 20-year-old Spaniard converted all four of her break points to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

Muguruza next meets fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)