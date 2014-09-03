Sara Errani (ITA) hits to Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark comes to the net against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates defeating Sara Errani of Italy in their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates defeating Sara Errani of Italy in their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits autographed tennis balls into the crowd after defeating Sara Errani of Italy in their women's quarter-finals singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Caroline Wozniacki used her aggressive groundstroke game to near perfection on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open with a 6-0 6-1 victory over Italy's Sara Errani.The 10th-seeded Dane beat 13th-seeded Errani at her own strategy, engaging in long baseline rallies but using superior power to open the court and find lanes for blasting home winners.

Former world number one Wozniacki belted 15 winners to four for Errani in the first set and, despite losing serve in the opening game of the second set, roared to victory in a brisk 65 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wozniacki's opponent in the semi-finals will be Peng Shuai of China, a 6-2 6-1 winner over 17-year-old Swiss Belinda Bencic.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)