NEW YORK World number one Caroline Wozniacki was two games away from being dismissed by former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets before roaring back to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday.
The 15th-seeded Kuznetsova, the 2004 winner, won six of the last seven points of their first-set tiebreaker and led 4-1 in the second set before the Danish top seed recovered for a 6-7 7-5 6-1 win under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Wozniacki broke the 26-year-old Russian's serve four times in a row to charge back in the second set and claim a 2-0 lead in the third on her way to a victory that kept alive her hopes of claiming a first major title.
The victory put 21-year-old Wozniacki, winner of six tournaments this year, into the last eight against Germany's Andrea Petkovic, a 6-1 6-4 winner against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in her fourth-round match.
