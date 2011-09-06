Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates match point over Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK World number one Caroline Wozniacki was two games away from being dismissed by former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets before roaring back to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 15th-seeded Kuznetsova, the 2004 winner, won six of the last seven points of their first-set tiebreaker and led 4-1 in the second set before the Danish top seed recovered for a 6-7 7-5 6-1 win under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Wozniacki broke the 26-year-old Russian's serve four times in a row to charge back in the second set and claim a 2-0 lead in the third on her way to a victory that kept alive her hopes of claiming a first major title.

The victory put 21-year-old Wozniacki, winner of six tournaments this year, into the last eight against Germany's Andrea Petkovic, a 6-1 6-4 winner against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in her fourth-round match.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by John O'Brien)