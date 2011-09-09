Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark makes a return to Andrea Petkovic of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Top-seed Caroline Wozniacki overcame a late wobble to defeat German 10th seed Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-6 on Thursday and set up a U.S. Open semi-final showdown against her role model, Serena Williams.

The Danish world number one, who is aiming to win a maiden major title, was serving for the match at 5-3 in the second but lost three games in a row before recovering to break Petkovic in the 12th game to force a tiebreaker, which she took 7-5.

Coming off a titanic struggle against former U.S. Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round, Wozniacki adjusted quickly after her match was shifted to Court 13 when a wet patch on Louis Armstrong Stadium court would not dry.

The 21-year-old Dane was expecting to face another stern test in the last four, where she will meet three-time U.S. Open winner Williams, who beat 17th-seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-1.

"I'm looking forward to that match," Wozniacki said about the 29-year-old Williams, who has been sidelined most of the year due to injuries and illness.

"She's an amazing athlete and a great girl. She's a fighter just like I am on the court. I got to go out there and take my chances."

Wozniacki said she was keen for the challenge and unconcerned by criticism that she needs a major title to validate her status as world number one.

"To be honest, I don't care. I don't care what people think and say or do. I care about what I know best. I go out there, and what I care about is that I give 100 percent every time," said Wozniacki, who has won six titles this season.

"I'm number one in the world at the moment and I've been playing well and I have had a great year."

The Dane may use the match against Williams as a measuring stick as she said the 13-time grand slam singles champion was a role model for her.

"I definitely never give up. I always fight to the last point," she said.

"Her biggest strength is definitely also her fighting spirit. She's just a great competitor, a great athlete in general. I really respect her as a tennis player, but also as a person.

"You know, both have nothing to lose. We'll just go out there, and hopefully it will be a good battle."

