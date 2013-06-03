Mikhail Youzhny of Russia looks at his broken racket after mangling it following a lost point during his men's singles match against Tommy Haas of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS This time around, Mikhail Youzhny did not draw blood as he once again destroyed his racket in frustration after losing his composure at the French Open on Monday.

Youzhny, who was thrashed 6-1 6-1 6-3 by German veteran Tommy Haas in the fourth round, is no stranger to angry outbursts, having given himself a bloody wound when he smashed his head repeatedly with his racket in a 2008 match at Indian Wells.

Last year, as he suffered a 6-0 6-2 6-2 thrashing by Spain's David Ferrer at Roland Garros, Youzhny wrote "SORRY!" with his racket on the red clay, in apology to the spectators.

On Monday, in the second set of his defeat to Haas, Youzhny smashed his racket repeatedly on the back of his bench.

It did not help him turn around the situation, though.

"It's bad luck for that racket," Youzhny commented during a news conference.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)