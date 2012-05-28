West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
PARIS Eleventh seed Vera Zvonareva of Russia pulled out of the French Open with a right shoulder injury before her first-round match on Monday.
"Unfortunately my shoulder injury has not healed so I have to withdraw. It's not good enough to compete. I had to make this choice," she told reporters.
Russian number two Zvonareva, however, could not yet assess her chances of playing in the Olympic Games.
"I have a doctor's appointement later today. I can't comment at the moment (on the Olympics) as I have not yet seen a specialist," she added.
Zvonareva, who has been struggling with shoulder problems for the past year, also had to withdraw from the Rome tournament earlier this month.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.