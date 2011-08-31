Vera Zvonareva of Russia hits a return to Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK Second seed Vera Zvonareva overcame a second-set wobble to defeat Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko 7-5 3-6 6-3 on Wednesday and roll into the third round of the U.S. Open.

Zvonareva, a finalist here a year ago, scored the decisive service break in the eighth game of the final set to take a 5-3 lead before serving out the two-hour, seven-minute match under sunny skies at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 69th-ranked, 25-year-old Bondarenko committed 42 unforced errors but came up big when she had to, winning five of six break-point chances against Zvonareva.

But Zvonareva's play at the net was the difference, the 26-year-old Russian winning 22 of 28 points when abandoning the baseline.

In the third round, Zvonareva will face Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain, who defeated Briton Laura Robson 6-2 6-3.

