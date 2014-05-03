Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro claimed her first WTA title on Saturday when she beat Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 3-6 6-4 at the Portugal Open.

She had lost her previous five WTA finals and stuttered from 4-1 up in the decider against the twice grand slam champion before edging home in two hours 10 minutes.

In the men's event Tomas Berdych can clinch a first claycourt title for five years on Sunday after reaching the final with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Romania's Victor Hanescu.

The Czech world number six was untroubled by Hanescu, powering into a final against Argentina's Carlos Berlocq.

Berdych, regarded as a hardcourt specialist, last won a tournament on clay in Munich in 2009.

Berlocq beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain 7-6(6) 6-2.

Suarez Navarro said she was delighted to continue an impressive season with some big tournaments ahead.

"I'm very happy I could finally win my first WTA title," she told the WTA website.

"I was a little bit nervous today. It was a difficult match too - it was windy today and we were both making mistakes.

"Now there's Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros, which to me is the best tournament of the year, but it's still far - most important right now is the next tournament in Madrid."

(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)