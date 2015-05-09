Canada's Milos Raonic reacts after losing a point to Britain's Andy Murray during their quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

World number six Milos Raonic has withdrawn from next week's Rome Masters and is a major doubt for the French Open because of foot surgery, the Canadian said on Saturday.

"I will be undergoing surgery to repair a nerve in my right foot. I withdrew from Rome to be ready to compete as soon as possible," the 24-year-old said on Twitter.

Raonic appeared to be troubled by his foot during his quarter-final defeat by Andy Murray at the Madrid Masters on Friday, although he managed to complete the match.

The injury first surfaced shortly before the Monte Carlo Masters where Raonic withdrew before his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych and he could not compete in Barcelona.

His spokesman, Austin Nunn, said there was no structural damage to the foot.

"That's the good news. The bad news is every single time (he steps) it literally feels like he's stepping on a tack or jellyfish, is the equivalent," Nunn told the Toronto Star.

"He is trying to get ready to play the French Open," Nunn added "Rome is unfortunately just when the surgery can be done."

