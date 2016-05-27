Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe is joining the coaching team of Canadian world number nine Milos Raonic, the American said on Friday.
McEnroe, 57, made the announcement while working for television channel Eurosport at the French Open.
"When it comes to Wimbledon I’ll be taking on and I'm gonna help coach this guy named Milos," McEnroe said.
"He can win majors. He is one of five or six guys that can win Wimbledon. I'm excited to be part of his team."
Raonic, 25, is a former Wimbledon semi-finalist and world number four who also works with Spaniard Carlos Moya, a former French Open champion.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.