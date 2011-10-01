Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
MOSCOW Former world number one Dinara Safina has no chance of making a comeback from injury and will soon announce her retirement, according to big brother Marat Safin.
Safina, 25, has not played since early May because of persistent back pain. She announced in August that she would not play again this year.
"I don't know how long my time out is going to last because I don't want to torture myself and my body anymore," the Russian said then.
But brother Marat said she had quit for good.
"If you recall, Dinara first suffered the injury in Beijing two years ago," the former men's world number one was quoted as saying on Saturday by Russian media.
"She had tried several times to make a comeback but it only caused her more problems.
"Now she must think of herself, not if she could play again, but just to live a normal life. She must continue with her therapy, but would not be able to play again.
"She will make an official announcement, but being her brother, I think she has no chance at all of making a comeback."
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Timothy Collings)
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.
LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke will step down if the government does not support his proposals to reform the under-fire governing body, he said ahead of a parliamentary debate on Thursday.