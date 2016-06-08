LONDON Maria Sharapova will appeal a two-year ban for doping imposed by the International Tennis Federation on Wednesday, she said on her Facebook page.

"The ITF spent tremendous amounts of time and resources trying to prove I intentionally violated the anti-doping rules and the tribunal concluded I did not," she wrote.

"I will immediately appeal the suspension portion of this ruling to CAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

(Writing by Robin Pomeroy)