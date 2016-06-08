Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
LONDON Maria Sharapova will appeal a two-year ban for doping imposed by the International Tennis Federation on Wednesday, she said on her Facebook page.
"The ITF spent tremendous amounts of time and resources trying to prove I intentionally violated the anti-doping rules and the tribunal concluded I did not," she wrote.
"I will immediately appeal the suspension portion of this ruling to CAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport."
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.