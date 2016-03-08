Profile of Russia's Maria Sharapova who told a news conference on Monday she failed a drugs test at this year's Australian Open due to a substance she has taken for 10 years for health issues.

Born: April 19, 1987 in Nyagan, Russia

GRAND SLAM TITLES: Five: Wimbledon (2004); U.S. Open (2006); Australian Open (2008); French Open (2012, 2014)

MAKING HER NAME

* Born in Siberia, moves to Black Sea coastal resort of Sochi aged two.

* Moves to Florida in 1996 to train at Nick Bollettieri's Tennis Academy in Bradenton. Sharapova's father Yuri, armed with just $700, moves to U.S. with her. Her mother Yelena has to stay in Russia due to visa restrictions.

* Turns professional in 2001.

TENNIS CAREER

* Wins first tour title at Tokyo in 2003. Finishes inside top-50 for first time.

* Becomes first Russian woman to win Wimbledon in 2004 aged 17, beating holder Serena Williams 6-1 6-4 in the final.

* In August 2005 becomes first Russian woman to reach the top of the world rankings.

* Wins her second grand slam after defeating second seed Justine Henin 6-4 6-4 in the 2006 U.S. Open final.

* Beats Ana Ivanovic of Serbia 7-5 6-3 in 2008 to win her third grand slam title, and first Australian Open.

* Regains number one ranking by beating Petra Kvitova in the French Open semi-finals in 2012 before defeating Sara Errani 6-3 6-2 in the final to complete her collection of grand slam trophies.

* Wins a silver medal in her Olympic debut at the 2012 Games in London, losing the final against Serena Williams 6-0 6-1.

* Wins fifth grand slam title at 2014 French Open.

OTHER NOTES

* Has shoulder surgery in 2008 followed by a nine-month injury layoff.

* Misses second half of 2013 season with a shoulder injury.

* Is the richest woman in sport and with more than 15 million fans, she is the most followed female athlete on Facebook.

FAILED TEST

Sharapova tells a news conference in Los Angeles that she tested positive at this year's Australian Open for meldonium, which is used to treat diabetes and low magnesium and has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since Jan. 1.

