Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MELBOURNE Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Brisbane International with an ankle injury but the former world number one still expects to be fit for the Australian Open next month.
"Unfortunately my ankle is not 100 percent and I won't be able to make it this year," Russian Sharapova said in a statement posted on the tournament's website Saturday.
"I do expect to be ready for the year's first grand slam and I am really looking forward to competing on court."
Sharapova was upset in the fourth round of this year's Australian Open by German Andrea Petkovic at Melbourne Park, where she won the last of her three grand slam singles titles in 2008. The 2012 Australian Open begins on January 16
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.