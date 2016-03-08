MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday that the country needs three to four years to restore order to its sports anti-doping regime, and that tough measures will be taken over doping, R-Sport reported.

"We need three or four years, we are only now beginning to restore order," the agency cited Mutko as saying.

He said that tough measures will be taken over doping and a number of sports federations will be affected.

Commenting on the case of the tennis player Maria Sharapova, who revealed she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, Mutko said that: "I think Masha will sort it out herself."

