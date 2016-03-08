MOSCOW Alexander Markin, a member of Russia's national volleyball team and the Dinamo Moscow volleyball club, tested positive for meldonium, R-Sport news agency quoted the Volleyball Federation of Russia as saying on Tuesday.

"Markin's case will be reviewed on April 19 by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)," R-Sport cited Alexander Yaremenko, federation secretary-general, as saying.

On Monday, Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova, admitted to testing positive for meldonium, a substance the World Anti-Doping Agency banned as of Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)