Cavani on target as PSG beat Guingamp to stay in contention
PARIS Edinson Cavani scored two goals and set up another as Paris St Germain kept alive their Ligue 1 title hopes with a 4-0 home win against En Avant Guingamp on Sunday.
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska will move to fourth in the world rankings after beating Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam to reach the final of the Shenzhen Open in China on Friday.
The Pole, currently ranked fifth, prevailed 6-2 6-4 to set up a Saturday showdown with American Alison Riske, who beat Hungary's Timea Babos by the same scoreline in the other semi-final between two unseeded players.
The ranking boost takes Radwanska above Russia's Maria Sharapova ahead of the Australian Open, which gets underway on Jan. 18 in Melbourne.
"Reaching the final here is great preparation for the Australian Open, and that's a good projection too," Radwanska said of the new ranking which will be confirmed on Monday.
"First I'll focus on winning here in Shenzhen, and then I'll just try to play the same tennis in Sydney and in Melbourne."
Manchester United put a spate of recent draws behind them to boost their top-four hopes with a routine 3-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland to move fifth in the Premier League on Sunday.