Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
SOFIA Local favourite Grigor Dimitrov brushed aside unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to set up a final clash against David Goffin at the Sofia Open.
The 25-year-old Dimitrov delighted Bulgarian fans with a barrage of sizzling winners, including some scorching passing shots. Dimitrov, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last month, also fired down nine aces.
Basilashvili stunned top-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.
"I get excited, of course," Dimitrov, who closed out the match in 63 minutes, said in a courtside interview. "I'm happy but I have to stay focussed on the Sunday match."
Goffin stayed calm to fend off defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7 6-4 7-6 after the Spaniard took a 3-1 lead in the third set.
The Belgian, ranked 11th in the world, prevailed in two hours and 44 minutes of hard-fought tennis, sealing victory with a big serve that the defending champion returned long.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.