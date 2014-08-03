UFC boss White says won't block Mayweather-McGregor fight
LOS ANGELES UFC President Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor's way if the Irishman agrees terms to a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Top seed Serena Williams won the final eight games to rout Andrea Petkovic in the semi-final at the Stanford Classic in California on Saturday.
Williams eventually turned what started as a closely-fought contest into a one-sided romp as she beat the frustrated German 7-5 6-0.
The American will go for her third title in four years when she meets third seed Angelique Kerber in the final on Sunday.
"Andrea and I both had really long matches yesterday, so I was just hoping to come out again today with fresh legs, and just try to do the best I could out there," said Williams, who survived a tough three-setter to beat Ana Ivanovic in the quarters on Friday.
"My body feels great. I'm just really excited to be in the finals of Stanford again. I love playing in California. I’m a Californian girl."
Asked what had been going through her mind at 5-5 in the first set, she said: "I just had to step up my game because Andrea was playing so well.
"She was doing everything right. I had to either play better or be down a set. I just started making my shots and got into a rhythm a little better. Everything just started to come together for me towards the end."
Williams, winner of 60 WTA titles, is playing her first event since a surprise third round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in June.
Petkovic beat Venus Williams in the quarters, and was hoping to become just the ninth player to beat the two sisters in the same year.
German Kerber returned from the brink of defeat to beat unseeded Uzbekistan-born American Varvara Lepchenko 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2 in the other semi-final.
Lepchenko served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but was broken before losing the tiebreak.
It was all Kerber in the third set as she broke Lepchenko twice to prevail in two hours and 39 minutes.
(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LOS ANGELES UFC President Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor's way if the Irishman agrees terms to a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has leapt to the defence of Paul Pogba after the under-fire midfielder came in for further criticism following a below-par performance in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea.