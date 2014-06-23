Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
LONDON Soccer is a hot topic in the Wimbledon locker rooms this year, but American Sloane Stephens's interest in the World Cup ended when friend Jozy Altidore was injured in her country's opening match.
Altidore tore a hamstring during the United States' defeat of Ghana, and though they still have a great chance of reaching the last 16, Stephens had other things on her mind after losing in the first round of the grasscourt grand slam.
"I wasn't," the 18th seed shot back when asked after losing to Maria Kirilenko whether she was glued to the TV the previous night watching the United States draw 2-2 with Portugal.
"Someone scored in the last three seconds and it wasn't the U.S., so that's what I do know.
"I watched the first game. My friend was playing. He got injured, so it was kinda like, who cares?"
Stephens's 6-2 7-6(6) defeat brought to an end a consistent run in the grand slams, in which she had reached at least the fourth round of the past six, including a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon last year.
"The streak is broken," the 21-year-old said. "I'm so sorry to all of you who don't have to write about me this week and next week.
"Obviously there's nothing I can do. It feels like the end of the world now, but fortunately it's not. So that's a good thing."
Stephens said she would now try to recharge her batteries and prepare for the U.S. Open.
"It's nice to get a break," she said. "Unfortunately, my break is going to be a little bit longer than normal, but I'm going to have fun."
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.